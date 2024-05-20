Swati Maliwal assault case: Police planting stories to tarnish party’s image, says AAP

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi Police.

Maliwal, an AAP Rajya Sabha member, has alleged that Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar assaulted her on May 13 when she had gone to the chief minister’s residence to meet him.

AAP has rubbished her allegations and claimed that Maliwal is acting at the behest of the BJP to frame Kejriwal. Kumar was arrested on Saturday and produced in a court, which remanded him in five-day police custody.