Ladakh at receiving end of worst of Modi govt’s ‘anyay kaal’: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Ladakhis have been protesting in freezing temperatures over the lack of control over their land and water.

“The protests have been ongoing for months, including all 8 tribes and over 30,000 people, coming together for hunger strikes and huge marches,” he said.

The Modi government’s only response has been continued silence and apathy, Ramesh claimed.

In a post on X, the Congress general secretary noted that on May 20, Ladakh will go to the polls, and “over the last 10 years, Ladakh has been at the receiving end of the worst of the Modi government’s Anyay Kaal – from complete apathy to malicious and step-motherly treatment”.