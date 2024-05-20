Companies will think 50 times before investing in Cong-ruled states: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that any industrialist will think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party, owing to the “shehzada’s use of Maoist language”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that any industrialist will think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party, owing to the “shehzada’s use of Maoist language”.

Modi, addressing a poll rally here, also accused the grand old party of patronising dynastic politics and considering Lok Sabha seats as “ancestral properties”.

“The language used by the Congress ‘shehzada’ will make any industrialist think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party… The ‘shehzada’ is using language spoken by Maoists and is extorting money through innovative methods,” the PM said, in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.

Modi said like the Maoists, the language used by Rahul Gandhi was to extort money from industrialists.

The prime minister’s allegations came in the backdrop of the Congress leader’s recent comments, referring to a speech by Modi in which he had stated that the party received money from top industrialists.

Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president, had on Saturday said in New Delhi: “I’m ready to debate with PM Modi whenever and wherever he wants, but I’m sure he won’t come. The first question I would ask PM Modi is what is his relationship with Adani…”

“The PM talks about the Congress getting tempo-loads of money from Adani-Ambani, but he doesn’t dare to get it probed,” Rahul Gandhi had said.