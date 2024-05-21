Annamalai’s please to TN govt

BJP state president K Annamalai has called on the DMK government to condemn Kerala’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and halt the construction of a check dam across the Silanthi river at Peruguda. Annamalai criticized the DMK for its perceived inaction, claiming it compromises Tamil Nadu farmers’ interests. He emphasized that the new dam will reduce water flow to the Amaravathi dam, adversely affecting Tamil Nadu farmers. Annamalai also accused the DMK of failing to fulfill its promise to build 1,000 check dams and neglecting water conservation efforts.
Annamalai pointed out that Kerala’s actions defy the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and highlighted similar water disputes with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. He stressed the need for the DMK to prioritize Tamil Nadu’s water rights and support its farmers.
The Silanthi river is a significant tributary of the Amaravathi, and Kerala’s construction of check dams in the past, like the one across Pambaru, has raised similar concerns. Annamalai urged immediate action to protect the state’s water resources and agricultural needs.