Annamalai’s please to TN govt

Annamalai pointed out that Kerala’s actions defy the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and highlighted similar water disputes with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. He stressed the need for the DMK to prioritize Tamil Nadu’s water rights and support its farmers.

The Silanthi river is a significant tributary of the Amaravathi, and Kerala’s construction of check dams in the past, like the one across Pambaru, has raised similar concerns. Annamalai urged immediate action to protect the state’s water resources and agricultural needs.