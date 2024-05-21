Velumani dismisses rumors of rift within AIADMK 

Velumani emphasized that the AIADMK remains united and confident, with Palaniswami poised to win over 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls and 40 constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He stated that any decisions are made collectively, ensuring party cohesion.

Ex-minister SP Velumani asserted that there are no divisions within the AIADMK, dismissing rumors of internal strife. Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, he attributed the lack of party functions to the Model Code of Conduct and reaffirmed Edappadi K Palaniswami’s leadership.

