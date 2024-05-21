ED grills Jaffer Sadiq’s wife in Chennai 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Amina, wife of Tamil film producer and alleged drug trafficking kingpin Jaffer Sadiq, for nearly eight hours on Monday. Sadiq is implicated in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case for allegedly masterminding an international narcotics smuggling network worth over Rs 2,000 crore. The ED is investigating money laundering activities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier in April, the ED searched over 30 premises linked to Sadiq. So far, five individuals, including Sadiq, have been arrested by the NCB.
In February, Sadiq’s associates were nabbed by the Delhi NCB unit, leading to his arrest on March 9 after being underground for three weeks. NCB also searched Sadiq’s Santhome house and questioned filmmaker Ameer Sulthan for alleged links to Sadiq.