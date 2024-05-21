IIT Madras joins hands with Ilaiyaraaja, Sets up music centre

IIT Madras signed an MoU with the esteemed Tamil musician Ilaiyaraaja on Monday to establish the IITM-Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Centre for Music Learning and Research. Ilaiyaraaja, speaking at the launch during the SPIC MACAY international convention, emphasized the centre’s potential to nurture young talent. He reflected on his journey from a village to Chennai, driven by his passion for music.
IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti highlighted the anticipated impact of this collaboration on music research, comparing it to historical musical revolutions. The convention, running from May 20-26, hosts 1,500 participants exploring Indian culture and heritage.