Partial cancellation of Egmore – Villupuram EMU services

The disruption, scheduled from 11:00 to 15:00 on May 21, is centered around the Chengalpattu Yard, necessitating alterations to the train schedules for the affected period.

The following EMU train services are partially canceled:

Train No. 40533: The Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local, originally departing Chennai Beach at 12:40 hrs, will not operate between Singaperumal koil and Chengalpattu on May 21.

Train No. 40542: The Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach EMU local, scheduled to depart Chengalpattu at 15:05 hrs, will be partially canceled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal koil on May 21.

Passengers planning to travel along this route during the specified hours are advised to make alternative arrangements or consult with railway authorities for further updates.

These adjustments are part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve railway infrastructure, ensuring safer and more efficient travel experiences for passengers in the Chennai region.