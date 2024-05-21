Completion of flyovers brings relief for motorists

Residents and commuters in north Chennai can look forward to smoother journeys as the construction of two flyovers in Tondiarpet and Vyasarpadi nears completion by the end of 2024. These infrastructure projects aim to alleviate the persistent issue of traffic congestion in these crucial areas, offering much-needed respite to locals and travelers alike.

In Vyasarpadi, the construction of a flyover in Ganeshpuram is progressing steadily, with foundational pillar work and steel structuring already completed. This flyover holds particular significance, especially during the monsoon season, as it will provide an alternative route when the subway at Ganeshpuram gets inundated, effectively cutting off traffic to Vyasarpadi.

J. Radhakrishnan, the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), recently inspected the ongoing work on the Vyasarpadi flyover. He expressed confidence that the project would be completed by the year’s end, highlighting its potential to significantly decongest the dense traffic in north Chennai. The delays in construction, which began in 2023, were attributed to challenges in land acquisition.

The Vyasarpadi flyover, being constructed at a cost of Rs 142 crore, spans an impressive length of 680 meters and boasts a width of 15 meters. Once completed, it will span across the Ganeshpuram subway and the suburban railway track, offering commuters a seamless and efficient travel experience.

In Tondiarpet, progress is also underway, with pillars already erected and work continuing on the flyover.