Addl buses to be operated for Tiruvannamalai 

The state transport department’s decision to relocate all government mofussil buses to Kilambakkam was initially implemented with the goal of easing traffic congestion within Chennai. However, the move garnered mixed reactions, especially from commuters who regularly visit the renowned Tiruvannamalai temple. Many expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision, citing inconvenience and added travel time.

Responding to the pleas of commuters and acknowledging the importance of providing convenient transportation options, Transport Minister S S Sivasankar announced the reinstatement of government bus services to Tiruvannamalai from CMBT, Koyambedu. Starting from Friday, May 24, all government buses bound for Tiruvannamalai will depart from the bustling transportation hub in Koyambedu.

This decision comes as a relief to countless travelers who rely on these bus services for their journeys to Tiruvannamalai, known for its historic temple and spiritual significance.