IPL 2024 Finals: Kolkata dominates Hyderabad, needs 114 to win title

In a dramatic turn of events at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad were bundled out for a meager 113 runs by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 finals. Winning the toss and opting to bat first, SRH’s batting lineup crumbled under the relentless pressure exerted by KKR’s bowlers, much to the dismay of their fans.

The Sunrisers struggled from the outset, losing wickets at regular intervals. Mitchell Starc set the tone with a fiery opening spell, claiming two crucial wickets early in the innings. Following his lead, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakaravarthy bowled with precision, maintaining tight lines and consistently picking up wickets. Andre Russell delivered a devastating performance towards the end, capturing three wickets to seal SRH’s fate.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top scorer was their skipper, Pat Cummins, who managed a valiant 24 runs. However, key batsmen like Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma fell cheaply, contributing to the team’s disappointing total. The team’s poor batting display left their supporters in shock and highlighted their struggles against KKR’s disciplined bowling attack.

With just 113 runs on the board, Kolkata Knight Riders need 114 runs to secure the IPL 2024 trophy. The modest target sets the stage for a potentially straightforward chase, though the unpredictability of cricket keeps the excitement alive.

As KKR prepares to bat, all eyes will be on their top order to deliver a solid performance and steer the team towards victory. The IPL 2024 finals, despite SRH’s batting woes, promises a thrilling conclusion as fans eagerly await to see if KKR can capitalize on their dominant position and lift the coveted trophy.