Gold prices dip in Chennai: Sovereign drops by Rs 360

Chennai: Chennai residents witnessed a significant drop in gold prices on Thursday, as the price of the yellow metal decreased by Rs 360 per sovereign.

The current rate for gold stands at Rs 53,840 per sovereign, down from Rs 54,200 the previous day.

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have been fluctuating over the past several days, reflecting broader market volatility. In terms of gram prices, gold saw a decrease of Rs 45, bringing the cost down to Rs 6,730 per gram from Wednesday’s price of Rs 6,775.

The decrease in gold prices comes amid a backdrop of economic factors influencing the commodity market. Investors and consumers alike are keeping a close eye on these changes, particularly those planning to buy or invest in gold.