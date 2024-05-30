Youtuber TTF Vasan arrested for reckless driving

Chennai: Controversial YouTuber TTF Vasan has been arrested by the Madurai police under six sections, including driving recklessly and using a mobile phone while driving.

The arrest follows a complaint filed by Armed Reserve sub-inspector and Madurai district social media monitoring cell officer Manibarathi.

In September 2023, Vasan was involved in a dangerous bike stunt that resulted in an accident while filming a video for social media. This incident led to the temporary cancellation of his driving license by the court. Despite this, Vasan recently announced his comeback to his social media followers and has since been seen driving around and filming videos.

On May 15, Vasan was reportedly driving recklessly near the Vandiyur toll gate in Madurai at around 7:50 PM. He was traveling from Chennai to Thoothukudi via Madurai. During this time, he was also seen talking on his mobile phone, further endangering lives, according to the complaint filed by Manibarathi. The YouTuber subsequently posted the video of this incident on his social media handle, which prompted the complaint.

Following the complaint, the Anna Nagar police in Madurai booked a case against Vasan.