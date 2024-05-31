Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China from June 4-8

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, from June 4 to 8, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif will hold meetings with the Chinese President along with other officials.

“At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to China from June 4 to 8. The visit will have three segments,” Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a press briefing.

The Pakistan PM and Chinese president will hold discussions to upgrade China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. CPEC is a USD 50 billion Pakistani component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The 3,000 km Chinese infrastructure network project is under construction in Pakistan and aims to connect Pakistan’s Gwadar and Karachi ports to China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region by land.