BJP’s Kangana continues lead in Madni

BJP’s Kangana continued her lead by a margin of 44,477 votes (with 3,20,863 votes) while Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh was trailing with 2,76,386 votes.

A photo was shared by X handle @KanganaUpdates which shows Kangana taking blessings of her mother. However, it is not verified as to whether the photo was taken today.

Mandi, situated in Himachal Pradesh, became notable in the General Elections due to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s political debut as a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

BJP’s candidate Kangana Ranaut is running for the hot seat against Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh, heir of the Rampur royal family and son of the late Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat, previously a Congress stronghold, shifted towards the BJP in the last two elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Ram Swaroop Sharma defeated Congress’s Pratibha Singh, a former two-time MP, by a margin of 39,000 votes. In the 2019 elections, Ram Swaroop Sharma retained the seat with a significant margin, receiving 647,189 votes.