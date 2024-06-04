Vote counting for Lok Sabha Elections Begins Today: Key Process Overview

The much-anticipated counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is set to begin today at 8 AM. With a high turnout and intense competition, fairly clear trends are expected to emerge within the first four hours.

Here’s a brief overview of the counting process:

Counting Process and Rules:

Postal Ballot Counting:

According to Rule 54 A of the Conduct of Elections Rules 1961, the counting will start with postal ballot papers at the Returning Officer’s (RO) table.

Only those postal ballots received by the RO before the commencement of counting will be considered.

The counting of postal ballots will proceed for 30 minutes before the EVM votes are counted. If no postal ballots are present in the constituency, EVM counting will begin as scheduled.

EVM Vote Counting:

The counting of votes from EVMs involves using the Control Unit (CU) from each polling station along with Form 17C.

Officials will verify that the paper seal on the CUs is intact and that the total votes match the figures in Form 17C before proceeding.

The results from the CUs are noted in Part II of Form 17C and shown to the counting supervisor, micro observer, and candidate representatives.

In cases where the CU does not display results, VVPAT slips from the respective polling stations will be counted after all CU counts are completed.

Each polling station’s results will be recorded in Part II of Form 17C and signed by the counting supervisor and candidate representatives.

Final Result Compilation:

Form 17C for each polling station will be forwarded to the officer compiling the final result sheet in Form 20.

Counting of VVPAT slips begins only after completing the EVM vote count.

A mandatory verification of VVPAT slips from five randomly selected polling stations per assembly constituency will occur after all votes are counted.

Special Cases and Procedures:

If the margin of victory is less than the number of rejected postal ballots, these ballots will be re-verified before declaring the result.

In the event of a tie, where two candidates receive the highest number of votes, the winner will be decided by a draw of lots.

This detailed process ensures the transparency and accuracy of the vote count, critical in determining the final results of this high-stakes election. With 950 candidates in the fray, the results will shape the political landscape significantly.