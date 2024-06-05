Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on June 8

New Delhi: Narendra Modi is poised to be sworn in as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on the evening of June 8, following the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) narrow victory, securing 292 seats, sources have revealed.

This victory will make Modi the second leader after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to retain power for three terms.

Earlier today, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet to review the Lok Sabha election results and discuss the formation of the new government. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s residence, began at 11:30 am. This marked the final session of the Modi 2.0 Cabinet and Council of Ministers. The Cabinet is expected to recommend the dissolution of the current Lok Sabha, whose term ends on June 16.

Senior leaders of the NDA have started arriving in Delhi for an alliance meeting scheduled for 4 pm. During this meeting, the NDA leaders are expected to discuss the specifics of the upcoming government formation.

Among the key attendees are JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to become the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, the BJP’s allies have already begun submitting their demands for representation in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet. The JD(U) has requested three Cabinet seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction is seeking one Cabinet seat and two Minister of State (MoS) positions.

Additionally, the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is expected to ask for one Cabinet post and one state ministerial position. HAM(S) chief Jitam Ram Manjhi is also reportedly aiming for a Cabinet post in the new government.

This next term for Modi promises to continue the NDA’s agenda, with a focus on taking significant decisions and striking hard against corruption, as indicated by Modi in his recent address to party workers. The specifics of the new government’s composition and its policy directions will become clearer following the alliance meeting and the subsequent swearing-in ceremony.