Modi Cabinet: Allies and Key Ministers to shape new govt

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strategically crafting a stable and efficient union cabinet by accommodating the demands of its allies. According to sources, a formula has been devised for the distribution of cabinet positions in the 2024 ministry.

This formula allocates one cabinet berth for every five MPs and one Minister of State (MoS) position for every two MPs from allied parties.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP): With 16 MPs, TDP is set to secure 3 positions in the Union Cabinet.

Janata Dal (United) [JDU]: With 12 MPs, JDU is likely to get 2 cabinet posts and an additional MoS position.

The inclusion of key leaders like Nitish Kumar from Bihar and Chandrababu Naidu from Andhra Pradesh in the cabinet is expected to enhance the representation of these states in the central government. Historically, Bihar had five ministers in the central cabinet in 2014, which increased to six in 2019. Following this trend, Bihar is projected to have eight ministers in 2024.

A total of 18 ministers are likely to be from allied parties, ensuring a diverse and representative cabinet.

The BJP has made it clear that it will retain control over several critical ministries, including: Home Affairs,

Defence, External Affairs (MEA) and Finance

However, sources indicate that Nitish Kumar has expressed interest in the Rail Ministry, reflecting the strategic importance of this portfolio for Bihar.