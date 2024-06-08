Tight security for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: On June 9, at precisely 7:15 pm, Narendra Modi takes oath of office as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term.

The swearing-in ceremony, will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is marked by high security and the presence of numerous dignitaries from India and abroad.

The grand event will be conducted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s forecourt, a venue known for its historical significance and grandeur. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi before a large and distinguished audience.

Given the significance of the event, security will be extraordinarily tight. The Delhi Police, in coordination with other security agencies, will implement a multi-layered security arrangement.

To ensure high-level protection against any threats NSG guards will be deployed besides snipers on rooftops.

To manage the large influx of guests and ensure smooth movement around the Rashtrapati Bhavan, traffic arrangements are being made.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by a host of high-profile national and international dignitaries, reflecting the importance of the occasion.

Heads of state from neighboring countries and key allies, including the President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and the Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba will be attending.

Earlier addressing NDA MPs meet, Modi reiterated his commitment to continuing the developmental agenda and fostering inclusive growth. He emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort in achieving national goals. Modi also acknowledged the trust placed in him by the people of India and vowed to uphold democratic values and work tirelessly for the betterment of the nation.