Mohsin finishes P17 in Motegi

Honda Racing India could not earn any points from Race 2 of Round 3 at the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship as Kavin Samaar Quintal did not finish the race due to an engine issue with his bike while Mohsin Paramban ended in P17 in the AP250 class, here Sunday.

With 10 points in his kitty and lying in the 14th position before Race 2 of the third round in Motegi, Kavin needed a solid performance to close the gap with his nearest rival — Ngyuen Huu Tri from Vitenam.

Kavin was four points behind the Vietnamese, who races for Honda Racing Veitnam. However, starting 18th on the grid, it was a herculean task for the Indian rider, who mostly trains and competes in Spain.

Still, he fought well after losing a position early into the race to Vrei-Ar Marcosuba from JRT Tech -2.