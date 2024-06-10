Suarez will play in his fifth Copa America

Luis Suarez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, will play in his fifth Copa America.

The 37-year-old Suarez, who plays for Inter Miami, was in the 26-man squad named by national coach Marcelo Bielsa on Saturday.

Suarez said on social media he was “very happy and proud” to be picked.

Uruguay faces the host United States, Bolivia and Panama in Group C.

“Let’s go Uruguay, let’s go,” Suarez wrote.

He won the Copa America in 2011 and was the player of the tournament. He was picked for 2016 but injury kept him on the bench, and played in 2019 and 2021 when they reached the quarterfinals. He did not play in 2015 because he was suspended for biting Giorgio Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.