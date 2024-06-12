India loses to Qatar

Poor refereeing robbed India of a chance to secure a historic entry into the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as fancied Qatar rode on a controversial goal to emerge 2-1 winners here on Tuesday.

India were ahead thanks to Lallianzuala Chhangte’s 37th minute strike but disaster struck when the referee adjudged Yousef Aymen’s goal as fair after the ball appeared to have gone out of play.

The hugely controversial decision disturbed India’s momentum as Asian champions Qatar scored their second through Ahmed Al-Rawi in the 85th minute.

In another final second round match, Kuwait beat Afghanistan 1-0. Qatar and Kuwait thus progressed to the second round.

Playing barely five days after the international retirement of arguably the country’s greatest footballer Sunil Chhetri, not many gave the beleaguered 121-ranked side a chance, but Igor Stimac’s wards turned the tables in style and looked on course after Chhangte’s strike.