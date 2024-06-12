T20 WC: Pak beats Canada

Mohammad Rizwan scored 53 as Pakistan trudged along to defeat Canada by 7 wickets as they stay alive in the tournament.

Canada’s Aaron Johnson scored 52 his team posted 106/7 against Pakistan. The Pakistan bowlers were on point throughout the match after starting slow with Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf taking 2 wickets apiece.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl against Saad bin Zafar’s Canada in a must-win match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Tuesday.

Babar Azam | Pakistan captain: Good for us. We needed this win. Credit to team. We started well and took wickets with the new ball. We had NRR on the back of the mind. The first six overs are very crucial here. You assess after 6 overs. Then we tried to take on the spinners. We are going to go with the same mindset. The conditions at Florida should be better from here as well. I got out to the same shot. So, I was angry. I still try my level best.

Saad Bin Zafar | Canada captain: Was a bit disappointing. The wicket was difficult to bat on. The Pakistani bowlers bowled well. We were about 25-30 short. We needed to get some early wickets. We don’t get to play high calibre teams. Johnson played well. Kirton’s run-out was crucial. Lot of positives to take from this game.