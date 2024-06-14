Huge haul of gold at Tiruchy airport

Chennai: In a significant bust, customs officials at Tiruchy Airport have seized 2.579 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.83 crore from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officers closely monitored passengers disembarking from the flight.

During their inspection, the officials discovered the substantial quantity of gold concealed inside a juice mixer. The gold, carefully hidden within the appliance, was detected as part of the rigorous search conducted on passengers arriving from Dubai.

This operation highlights the vigilance and effectiveness of customs authorities in preventing the smuggling of precious metals. The seized gold, valued at approximately Rs 1.83 crore, represents a significant interception in the ongoing efforts to curb illegal gold smuggling.

The passenger in possession of the gold is currently under investigation as customs officials continue to probe the origins and intended destination of the smuggled gold.