Modi at G7: Strengthening global south alliances

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched down in Apulia, southern Italy, to engage in the Outreach session of the G7 Summit.

As part of a packed agenda, Modi will hold bilateral talks with multiple world leaders on a spectrum of critical issues.

Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson, confirmed Modi’s arrival at Brindisi Airport, underlining the significance of the Prime Minister’s schedule. Modi’s participation includes addressing the session focusing on artificial intelligence, energy, and Africa-Mediterranean relations. These discussions will be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis.

Modi’s trip also marks his first international visit in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. The summit provides an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the recent G20 Summit held under India’s presidency and the current G7 meeting. High on the agenda is the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, with a continued emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy.

I look forward to meeting fellow world leaders and discussing a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better and improving lives of people, said PM Modi, in a departure statement on Thursday evening.

He said he was “glad” that his first foreign visit in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister was to Italy for the G7 Summit.

“I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni’s two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth into our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” his statement reads.