Kuwait tragedy: Modi govt assures injured Indians of all support

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday visited Mubarak Al Kabeer Hospital in Kuwait where seven Indians who were injured in a fire incident are undergoing treatment. He ascertained their well-being and assured them of the Indian government’s support.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, “MoS @KVSinghMPGonda visited Mubarak Al Kabeer hospital in Kuwait where 7 injured Indians are admitted. MoS ascertained their well-being & assured them of all support from GoI. He also appreciated hospital authorities, doctors and nurses for taking good care of the Indians.”

During his visit, he appreciated the hospital authorities, doctors and nurses for taking good care of Indians.

After arrival in Kuwait, Kirti Vardhan Singh immediately rushed to Jaber Hospital to ascertain well well-being of Indians who had been injured in the fire incident in the Mangaf area on Wednesday. He met six injured Indians undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, “On the directions of PM @narendramodiji, MoS @KVSinghMPGonda arrived in Kuwait and immediately rushed to Jaber hospital to ascertain the well-being of injured Indians in the fire incident yesterday. He met the 6 injured admitted at the hospital. All of them are safe.”

Over 40 Indians died and over 50 others were injured in the fire incident at a labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding the injured are being treated in five government hospitals in Kuwait.