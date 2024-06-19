Pune Porsche crash: Police urge adult trial for juvenile

Pune Police have submitted their final report before the Juvenile Justice Board appealing for the court to allow them to treat the juvenile, involved in last month’s Porsche accident case in which two people died, as an adult. Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the report includes eyewitness statements, CCTV footage, and proof of alcohol consumption by the juvenile on the night of the accident in the Kalyani Nagar area.

A detailed report was submitted to support the plea filed by Pune Police in JJB to allow the police to treat the 17-year-old juvenile as an adult in the case, the senior police official said. The teen, who the police claim was drunk and driving the luxury car when it hit a two-wheeler in the early hours of May 19 killing two techies, including a woman, is lodged at an observation home in the city.