Death toll climbs to 52 in Kallakurichi

Chennai: The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has risen to 47, with eight more victims succumbing to the effects of spurious liquor on Thursday night.

The incident, which occurred in Karunapuram, has now claimed the lives of 43 men, four women, and one transperson.

The tragedy has left a devastating impact on the community, with many of the recent victims hailing from Karunapuram. A total of 117 people are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals, including Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, and facilities in Salem, Villupuram, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry. Of those hospitalized, 28 are reported to be in critical condition.

The Tamil Nadu government has taken swift action in response to the tragedy. Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered the suspension of several officials, including the district collector and the superintendent of police. Additionally, a one-man commission led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas has been appointed to investigate the incident and recommend measures to prevent future occurrences.

The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has sparked widespread condemnation from various political leaders and parties. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan have all expressed their grief and demanded stringent action against those responsible. BJP state president K Annamalai has called for Chief Minister Stalin’s resignation and announced a state-wide protest against the government’s handling of illicit liquor sales.