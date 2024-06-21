Hooch tragedy: Stalin assures strict action against offenders

Chennai: In response to the devastating hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi that has claimed 47 lives, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a series of measures to support the affected families, particularly focusing on children who lost their parents.

Financial Support for Orphaned Children

Speaking during the call attention motion in the State Assembly, CM Stalin stated that the government will provide financial assistance to children who have lost their parents in the tragedy.

Fixed Deposits for Orphaned Children

Each child who lost both parents will receive a fixed deposit of Rs. 5 lakh. This amount, along with accrued interest, will be handed over to the child upon reaching the age of 18.

Support for Children Who Lost One Parent: For children who lost one parent, the government will deposit Rs. 3 lakh in their name.

Educational Assistance

The Chief Minister assured that the state will cover the educational expenses of these children, ensuring they have the support needed to continue their studies.

Stalin outlined the swift actions taen by the government following the incident:

Ministerial Intervention:

Ministers EV Velu and MA Subramanian were immediately dispatched to Kallakurichi to oversee the relief efforts. State Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was also instructed to monitor the situation on the ground.

Medical Preparedness: The Kallakurichi Government Hospital was prepared to handle the influx of patients. Doctors and nurses were brought in from various districts, and adequate medical equipment was made available.

Administrative Actions

The District Collector was removed from his position, and the Superintendent of Police, along with several other officers, was suspended.

Judicial Inquiry and Legal Actions

A one-man judicial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident thoroughly. Those involved in the sale of the illicit methanol-mixed arrack have been arrested, and cases have been filed against them.

Stalin also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts over the past three years to combat the sale of illicit liquor, emphasizing the numerous cases filed and actions taken to prevent such tragedies.