TN Assembly passes resolution for Nationwide caste census

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the union government to undertake a nationwide comprehensive caste census alongside the population census.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin successfully moved the resolution, which aims to ensure equal opportunities in education and jobs for all.

The resolution emphasizes the importance of conducting a caste census immediately to address social disparities and promote inclusivity. “A comprehensive caste census is essential for providing equal opportunities in education and employment,” the resolution stated.

Following the resolution’s passage, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai questioned the state government’s commitment to conducting a caste census within the state. Taking to social media platform X, he pointed out that the DMK government had failed to extend the term of the Kulasekaran Commission, set up by the previous administration to conduct a state-specific caste census.

“The Kulasekaran Commission, set up by the previous state government in Tamil Nadu, was not given a simple six-month extension by the DMK Government after coming to power. Tamil Nadu could have had its own caste census by now, and TN CM Thiru @MKStalin is duty-bound to explain to the people of TN and its representatives in the legislative assembly why the extension was not given,” Annamalai stated.

He further referenced the 2011 Socio-Economic Caste Census, which was nearly completed but never released by the Congress government. “The Socio-economic Caste Census in 2011, which the Congress Government never released despite 99.3% enumeration by December 2013, was conducted with the support of the Ministry of Rural Development through the respective ‘State Governments’. Why is the TN CM Thiru @MKStalin unwilling to commission a caste census?” Annamalai questioned.

In the Lok Sabha poll manifesto of Congress, conducting caste census was the highlight. A. political hot topic that is in the headlines since the Bihar government’s statewide survey was released in November.