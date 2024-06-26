AIADMK MLAs suspended for entire Assembly session

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a significant upheaval today as MLAs from the opposition AIADMK, including Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, were suspended for the remainder of the session.

The suspension came after the AIADMK members allegedly caused a disruption in the House over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Leader of the House Duraimurugan moved a resolution for the suspension, which was unanimously adopted by the Assembly through a voice vote. Moments before the vote, AIADMK members were evicted from the House for disrupting proceedings.

The AIADMK MLAs, dressed in black shirts in protest following a one-day suspension on Tuesday, attempted to bring up the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy again. They sought an adjournment to discuss the issue, but Speaker M. Appavu stated he would decide on the matter.

Despite repeated requests from the Speaker to return to their seats, the AIADMK members continued their protest, insisting on an immediate discussion of the issue. This led Speaker Appavu to order their eviction from the House.

Following their eviction, the Assembly passed a resolution barring the AIADMK members from attending the rest of the session until June 29.

Explaining the reason behind the eviction and suspension, Speaker M. Appavu noted that the principal opposition party had been seeking adjournment of the session without submitting a written notice. It was only after his advice that the party whip provided a written notice for moving an adjournment motion. However, according to Rule 56 of the State Assembly, the decision to allow or disallow the motion lies solely with the Speaker.