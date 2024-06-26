Death toll touches 61 in Kallakurichi illicit liquor issue

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu rose to 61 on Wednesday, following the death of Yesudas (35), who had been receiving treatment at JIPMER in Puducherry.

The tragedy began on June 19 when several individuals in Karunapuram, Kallakurichi, consumed ‘paper arrack’ laced with methanol. Many of those affected experienced severe symptoms, including stomach pain and eye irritation, leading to their hospitalization in various medical facilities across Puducherry, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, and Salem. Despite medical efforts, the death toll has continued to climb, with dozens still receiving treatment.

In response to the crisis, authorities have made about 20 arrests, including seven individuals believed to be owners of a chemical plant in Madhavaram, Chennai, that supplied the methanol. Shortly after the incident, three people involved in selling the tainted liquor in Karunapuram were apprehended, and 200 liters of pocket liquor with high methanol levels were seized.

The tragedy has led to significant administrative actions. The district collector was transferred, the ADGP (prohibition) was placed on compulsory wait, and the superintendent of police, along with other officials, was suspended.

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) of the Tamil Nadu police, led by SP Shantharam, has initiated a thorough investigation into the tragedy to uncover the causes and prevent future incidents.

In response to the disaster, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each victim’s family. Additionally, he established a one-member commission, led by a retired High Court judge, to investigate the cause of the tragedy and suggest preventive measures. The CM also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for those undergoing treatment.