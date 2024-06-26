Woman attacked by Estranged husband with sickle

Chennai: In a shocking incident on Tuesday night, a woman sustained injuries after her estranged husband attacked her with a sickle at her parents’ house in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram.

The accused, identified as Nagendran, a police officer stationed at Edaiyur Police Station in Thiruvarur district, was arrested immediately at the scene.

The victim, Sharmila (23), had a turbulent relationship with Nagendran, often marred by frequent disputes. Initially living in a joint family, the couple had moved to an independent house due to ongoing tensions with Nagendran’s family. During her pregnancy, Sharmila returned to her parents’ home in Paramakudi, where she remained after giving birth.

In an attempt to reconcile the couple, their families persuaded Sharmila to return to her husband along with their child. However, the marital problems persisted, prompting Sharmila to leave once again with her child and seek refuge at her parents’ house. Subsequently, she approached the court seeking alimony for herself and her child. The court ordered Nagendran to appear before it, escalating the tensions further.

On Tuesday, Nagendran arrived at Sharmila’s parents’ house and, in a fit of rage, attacked her with a sickle, causing injuries to her hand and neck. Hearing her screams, neighbors rushed to her aid and alerted the Paramakudi police, who promptly arrested Nagendran.

Sharmila was transported by her neighbours to the Madurai Government Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries.