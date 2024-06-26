Om Birla elected as LS Speaker



The Lok Sabha on Wednesday elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house of Parliament by a voice vote. This marked a significant moment as it was the first election for the Lok Sabha Speaker post in decades due to the lack of consensus between the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led INDIA bloc opposition.

Following Birla’s election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him and expressed his anticipation for the Speaker’s guidance over the next five years. “Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy…The previous Lok Sabha passed several path-breaking legislations under your leadership,” PM Modi said, addressing the Lok Sabha.

The leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, also extended his best wishes to Birla and escorted him to the Speaker’s chair alongside Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and PM Modi.

The Congress had fielded Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate against BJP’s Om Birla, reflecting the heightened political dynamics in this election.