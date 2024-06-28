110 new languages arrive on Google Translate with AI’s help

Using artificial intelligence (AI), Google on Thursday announced to add 110 new languages to Google Translate, including Cantonese, NKo and Tamazight.
These new languages represent more than 614 million speakers, opening up translations for around 8 per cent of the world’s population.
“Some are major world languages with over 100 million speakers. Others are spoken by small communities of Indigenous people, and a few have almost no native speakers but active revitalisation efforts,” the company said in a statement.
About a quarter of the new languages come from Africa, representing the largest expansion of African languages to date, including Fon, Kikongo, Luo, Ga, Swati, Venda and Wolof.