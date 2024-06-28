110 new languages arrive on Google Translate with AI’s help

These new languages represent more than 614 million speakers, opening up translations for around 8 per cent of the world’s population.

“Some are major world languages with over 100 million speakers. Others are spoken by small communities of Indigenous people, and a few have almost no native speakers but active revitalisation efforts,” the company said in a statement.

About a quarter of the new languages come from Africa, representing the largest expansion of African languages to date, including Fon, Kikongo, Luo, Ga, Swati, Venda and Wolof.