13 dead after bus collides with stationary truck

Chennai: In a tragic accident in Karnataka’s Haveri district early Friday, 13 people died after a mini-bus rammed into a stationary truck.

The bus was returning from a pilgrimage when the incident happened near Byadagi Taluk.

The victims are from Shivamogga, and they were returning from Savadatti in Belagavi district after a pilgrimage to pay homage to Goddess Yallamma. According to police reports, the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is described as serious.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred due to the mini-bus driver falling asleep at the wheel, leading to the fatal collision.

The local authorities are conducting further investigations to determine the precise cause of the accident.