NEET row: Oppn creates ruckus, LS & RS adjourned

New Delhi: In a highly charged session today, the Lok Sabha till minutes, mere minutes after convening.

The adjournment came after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to raise the contentious issue of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that the adjournment motion was not taken up prior to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address, leading to the early adjournment of the House.

Leaders of the INDIA Opposition bloc have resolved to address the NEET issue in both Houses of Parliament. Sources indicate that members will be submitting notices to bring this matter to the forefront of parliamentary discussion. The NEET controversy has been a hot topic, with widespread allegations of irregularities and calls for its abolition gaining momentum.

In her address on June 27, President Droupadi Murmu assured that the government is committed to investigating recent incidents of paper leaks and ensuring that the culprits are punished. The President’s speech has drawn sharp reactions from opposition leaders.

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the address, stating that it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s denial of the election results. Kharge remarked, “After listening to the President’s address, it seems PM Modi is in a state of perpetual denial, claiming that people of India have rejected him in this election by not giving the BJP a majority. Modi ji is making a futile attempt to garner some applause by making the Honourable President read lies, which the people of India have rejected in the 2024 elections.”

On Friday, BJP leader and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur is set to move the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to reply to it on July 2. In the Rajya Sabha, BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi will move the motion, and the Prime Minister is anticipated to respond to the debate on July 3.