Indian MSMEs to create 2 lakh new jobs by 2025: Report

The Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector employs about 1.2 crore people, and by 2025, the industry is expected to generate over two lakhs new jobs, a report showed on Thursday.

The new job opportunities will span across the services sectors and manufacturing sectors, both across urban and rural India, according to the report by NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent solutions provider.

Notably, many emerging industries under the MSME umbrella like e-commerce, logistics, and supply-chain are also expected to witness a surge in new employment.

“Home to 633.9 lakh enterprises, India has the strongest growing cohort of micro, small and medium enterprises, generating mass-scale employment across India, especially in tier 2 and 3 regions,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.