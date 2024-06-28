Vijay stresses the need for good leaders in TN

Actor and leader of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, emphasized the need for good leaders in Tamil Nadu, urging educated individuals to enter politics and take up leadership roles.

The event, organized by TVK, aimed to reward the top three students in the 10th and 12th grades from each constituency across Tamil Nadu with scholarships and certificates of recognition. The ceremony took place in Chennai today and is scheduled to continue in a second phase on July 3.

Upon arriving at the venue, Vijay chose to sit next to Chinnadurai, a student from Nanguneri who had faced caste-based attacks. The event commenced with the Tamil Thai Vazhthu (a traditional Tamil invocation).

Addressing the students, Vijay said, “All fields are good; if we choose the fields we like and work 100 percent, we will succeed. Tamil Nadu needs good leaders. Leaders are not only needed in politics but also in the fields you students will enter. Educated individuals should come into politics and become leaders.”

“The prevalence of drug abuse has increased in Tamil Nadu. I am not here to say that the ruling government has failed; this is not the platform for that. As a parent and as the leader of a political movement, I am concerned. If your friends are involved in wrongdoing, try to correct them. Do not engage in wrong paths and never lose your identity.”

Vijay’s speech emphasized the importance of responsible leadership and the role of educated individuals in shaping the future of Tamil Nadu. He also highlighted the issue of increasing drug abuse, expressing his concern as both a parent and a political leader.