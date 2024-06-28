Light Rains to continue in TN untill weekend

Chennai: Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted to persist across several parts of Tamil Nadu until the weekend, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

This weather pattern is expected to keep maximum temperatures near normal in most areas, with some places experiencing temperatures 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal.

The ongoing rains have moderated the average temperatures in June, typically the month when the highest maximum temperatures are recorded. On Thursday, Erode reported the highest temperature in the state at 37 degrees Celsius.

The Nilgiris and the Ghat areas of Coimbatore received significant rainfall, along with light showers in several districts, including Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Pudukkottai, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari. The Nilgiris saw the highest rainfall of 13 cm on Thursday, followed by 12 cm in Tirunelveli.

Independent weather blogger K. Srikanth indicated that the Southwest Monsoon of 2024 is expected to remain active, bringing widespread rains along the peninsular west coast. However, the leeward plains of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, may experience mostly dry weather, with isolated thunderstorms expected to return by Saturday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in one or two places across the state until next week. In Chennai, cloudy skies are expected, with potential rains in some areas. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be between 35-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range from 28-29 degrees Celsius.