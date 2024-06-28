India’s paddler Sreeja aims to do well at Paris Olympics

Sreeja, who played an important role in helping India qualify for the team event at Paris 2024, would be participating in both the team and individual events and is definitely high on confidence as she has hit a purple patch this year.

During an interview with Ultimate Table Tennis, Sreeja said: “It’s my debut Olympic Games but I think I am well prepared for the tournament. I just want to play my best in whichever event I am playing and just want to create the maximum number of upsets.”

In 2022, Sreeja had teamed up with Achanta Sharath Kamal to win the mixed doubles gold in her first-ever Commonwealth Games appearance in Birmingham.

Sreeja, who had upset World No. 2 Wang Yidi of China at the 2023 ITTF World Team Championships, began the year by winning the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi 2024 singles title in January in Texas and added another crown in Beirut two months later. The Hyderabad-based paddler defeated upcoming Chinese player Ding Yijie in the singles final at the WTT Contender in Lagos and then combined with compatriot Archana Kamath to win a doubles crown.

Heading into the Olympics, Sreeja has worked extensively on her overall fitness and also on her mental conditioning as she wanted to be at her best ahead of the Paris Games.