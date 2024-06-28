London all set to host Global Chess League

The second edition of the Global Chess League will be held in London from October 3 to 12, said the International Chess Federation or FIDE on Thursday.

The 10-day, one-of-a-kind chess league featuring top players, will take place at Friends House, located in the heart of central London. The first edition was held in Dubai in 2023.

It will feature top players from around the world, including reigning world champions and rising stars, competing in a unique team format that emphasizes strategy, collaboration, and high-stakes play.

The Global Chess League is a joint initiative between FIDE and the Indian information technology company Tech Mahindra. The league aims to unite the world’s top chess players in one of the most historic cities.