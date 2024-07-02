Sai Sudharshan included in Indian squad for T20 series

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced three changes to India’s squad for the 5-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The trio of Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana have been added to the roster for the first two matches, as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are still in Barbados.

Originally slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series starting Saturday, 6th July, the trio will travel to India first with the rest of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian squad before departing for Harare. Samson, Dube and Jaiswal couldn’t fly out earlier from Barbados as a hurricane shut down the airport at the island nation.

India’s squad for 1st & 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harshit Rana

India’s T20 World Cup-winning team is expected to fly from Barbados today, with the airport expected to be reopened.