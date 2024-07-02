Gold and silver prices surge in Chennai

Chennai: The prices of gold and silver have seen a notable increase in Chennai today. The price of gold has risen by Rs 40 per sovereign, with the yellow metal now being sold at Rs 53,520, up from yesterday’s price of Rs 53,480.

This increase translates to a rise of Rs 5 per gram, with the current price standing at Rs 6,690 per gram compared to Rs 6,685 per gram yesterday.

Similarly, silver prices have surged significantly. The price per kilogram of silver has increased by Rs 800, bringing it to Rs 95,500. On a per gram basis, silver is now being sold at Rs 95.50, an increase of Rs 0.80 from the previous day.

This rise in the prices of both gold and silver reflects the ongoing fluctuations in the precious metals market, impacting buyers and investors in Chennai.