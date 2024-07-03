Bomb threat at Anna varsity declared hoax

Chennai: Anna University in Chennai was the target of a bomb threat received via email in the early hours of Wednesday, causing significant alarm and prompting a rapid response from authorities.

Upon receiving the threat, authorities immediately launched an investigation and deployed sniffer dogs to thoroughly search the campus for any potential explosives. The swift action aimed to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

However, after an extensive search and investigation, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax. No explosives or dangerous materials were found on the premises.

Police are continuing their inquiries to identify the individual responsible for the false bomb threat. Authorities are taking the matter seriously and are determined to find and prosecute the suspect for causing unnecessary panic and disruption.

The university administration has assured students and staff that all necessary precautions are being taken to maintain security on campus.