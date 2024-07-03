AIADMK ex-Minister’s 3-year prison sentence quashed

Chennai: In a significant legal development, the 3-year prison sentence imposed on AIADMK former minister Balakrishna Reddy has been quashed.

The former minister had been sentenced by a special court handling cases involving MPs and MLAs, on charges related to damaging public property.

Balakrishna Reddy appealed against the special court’s decision, and the appeal was heard by the Madras High Court. After reviewing the case, the High Court delivered a verdict overturning the 3-year prison sentence.

This decision marks a major relief for Balakrishna Reddy and his supporters, as he had been facing legal challenges due to the special court’s previous ruling.