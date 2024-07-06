Ensure people’s safety: Vijay

Actor and Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader Vijay has expressed his deep condolences over the tragic death of Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Tamil Nadu unit president, K Armstrong, who was brutally murdered by a gang in Chennai on Friday.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media platform X, Vijay wrote, “Bahujan Samaj Party State President Armstrong’s assassination is shocking and painful. My deepest condolences to Armstrong’s bereaved family and friends.”

Vijay also called on the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary measures to prevent such heinous crimes from occurring in the future. He emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order to ensure the safety of all citizens.

“The Tamil Nadu government should take necessary precautionary measures to prevent such heinous crimes from happening again. I urge you to maintain law and order without compromise and ensure everyone’s safety,” Vijay stated in his post.