British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that he was “not prepared” to continue with the previous Conservative governement’s policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, Al Jazeera reported.

“The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started. It’s never been a deterrent,” Starmer said in his first news conference on Saturday, after his Labour Party won a landslide in the general elections, Al Jazeera reported.

Starmer said the Rwanda scheme was widely expected to fail.

“Everyone has worked out, particularly the gangs that run this, that the chance of ever going to Rwanda was so slim–less than 1 per cent. The chances were of not going, not being processed, and staying here therefore in paid-for accommodation for a very, very long time,” he said.

