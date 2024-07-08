I am running the race, going to win again: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Friday asserted that he is the presidential nominee of the Democratic party, he is in the race and will win the election again as he sought to clear all the doubts about the future of his candidacy for the November 5 elections.

Over the past week, there has been speculation about him leaving the race, with increasing voices inside the party calling for his departure following his poor debate performance in Atlanta last week. On Friday, Biden sought to clear all such doubts.

“We had a little debate last week. Can’t say it was my best performance. But ever since then, there’s been a lot of speculation. What’s Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? What’s he going to do? Well, here’s my answer. I am running and going to win again,” Biden told his cheering supporters in the battle ground State of Wisconsin.

“I am the sitting President of the United States of America, no small part because of you. That’s not a joke. In 2020, you came through for me. I’m the nominee of the Democratic Party. I’m the nominee of this party because millions of Democrats like you just voted for me in primaries all across America. You voted for me to be your nominee. No one else. You, the votes. The voters did that,” he said during the rally.

He went on to add, “And despite that some folks don’t seem to care who you voted for, well, guess what? They’re trying to push me out of the race. Well, let me say this as clearly as I can. I’m staying in the race. I’ll beat Donald Trump. I beat him in 2020. And by the way, we’re going to do it again in 2024.”

“I learned long ago, when you get knocked down, you get back up. I’m not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out three-and-a-half years of work. I’ve led this nation through the depths of the pandemic to the strongest economy in the world, and that’s literally true. I and you are not finished yet,” he said.

Biden also took this opportunity to address the issue of