Corporation begins survey of stray dogs in city

In response to increasing public safety concerns regarding stray dogs, the Chennai Municipal Corporation has launched an extensive survey aimed at understanding and managing the stray dog population in the city. The survey, which began on Wednesday, involves volunteers from 33 trained teams conducting a detailed census of stray dogs.

The teams, which include college students, volunteers, and corporation officers, were trained the previous Monday in effective census methods for stray dogs. These teams have been strategically deployed across different areas: 8 teams in Rayapuram, 10 in Thiru.V.K.Nagar, 12 in Alandur, and 3 in Adyar.

Starting their surveys at 6 am, the teams use two-wheelers to navigate the streets and gather essential data. The information collected includes the number of vaccinated dogs, neutered dogs, puppies, adult dogs, and the gender of each dog encountered. This comprehensive data collection aims to provide the Chennai Municipal Corporation with a clear understanding of the stray dog population, facilitating more effective management and intervention strategies.

The initiative highlights the city’s proactive approach to addressing public safety concerns and ensuring a balanced coexistence between residents and the stray dog population. By involving volunteers and utilizing systematic census methods, the Chennai Municipal Corporation aims to create a safer and more informed community response to stray dog issues.